……demands N6 million ransom

By James Ogunnaike

There was pandemonium in Obada Oko in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State following the kidnapping of three worshippers in a Cherubim and Seraphim Church, along Railway station in the early hours of Sunday.

The victims, according to a source, who pleaded anonymity, included; Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan and Mary Oliyide were said to have been taken away by unknown gunmen while holding a vigil in the aforementioned church.

It was gathered that the abductors had demanded for ransom of N6 million before they can be released.

According to the source, “the incident took place at Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Ona-Ara, Oju-Irin in Obada Oko in the early hours of today (Sunday) during a night vigil held by the said church”.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun State command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state command anti-kidnapping unit has been dispatched to the area to partner with the Obada Oko Division of the police to rescue the victims

He added that, it should also be noted that the police had also warned members of the public from having vigil and religious activities in areas considered to be isolated and that if at all such places of worship want to have programme, they should inform the police so that police patrol could be extended to such area and adequate security provided.