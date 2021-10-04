The Gulder Ultimate Search (Gulder Ultimate Search) is finally back and has unveiled 18 contestants who will be competing for the ₦50 million prize. An online portal has also been opened for the public to vote in two more contestants.

Ahead of the return of the survival reality show to screen on October 16 after a seven-year hiatus, the Gulder Ultimate Search 12 contestants were unveiled at a selection party held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. Nigerian Breweries Plc, organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search, also unveiled the relaunched Gulder as a Craft Beer at the selection party.

The contestants include – Damola Johnson, a 26-year-old Film director from Lagos, Mfon Mikel Esin, a 27-year-old Freelance writer from Akwa Ibom, Samuel Ishmael, 35-year old IT Expert from Ogun, Emmanuel Nnebe, 29-year old Paralegal from Anambra, Damilola Odedina, 25-year old Cinematographer, Solomon Yankari, 26-year old fitness Fitness Instructor from Bauchi..

Others include music artiste -Olayinka Omoya, Godswill Oboh, Omokhafe Bello, Chidimma Okeibe, Jennifer Okorie, Tobechukwu Okoye, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Michael Emiola, Iniabasi Umoren.

They were selected from thousands of entries received and made it through the series of screenings held for Gulder Ultimate Search applicants for one week after the boot camp.

The 18 contestants heading into the Gulder Ultimate Search camp will be expected to exhibit their survival instincts as they struggle against themselves and nature in their search for the hidden treasure that will bring the last person standing instant fame and fortune.

The stake for Gulder Ultimate Search 12 is bigger than previous editions. The winner will take home a ₦50 million in prize ,which includes cash prize, a brand new SUV and other mouth-watering prizes. Other contestants also stand a chance to win from the N20 million worth silver cash prizes.