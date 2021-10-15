A Nigerian school has been declared the winner of this year’s International Maths Olympiad Challenge (IMOC) which was keenly contested among 50,000 participants across the world.

The organizer of the International Maths Olympiad Challenge (IMOC) adjudged four students from Greensprings School winners of the International Maths Olympiad Elitist title.

The students got the title because of their excellent performance in the tough mathematics challenge.

Topping the list is Oluwatobi Somorin, who participated in the secondary-school level of the challenge and scored 96.28%. The other three students, Mojolaoluwa Abatan, Akinfolarin Ojo, and Elvis Chimauchem, participated in the elementary-school level of the challenge and scored 83.21% each.

Commending Greensprings School and talking about the competitiveness of the maths challenge, Erin Anderson, the Director of Global Programs at IMOC, said she is pleased with the constant support the school showed its students. She said, “We recently conducted an Olympiad for selected schools, and we had more than 50,000 entries globally.

The competition was intense, but the students of Greensprings School performed very well, and they have been awarded the title of International Maths Olympiad Elitist. We would like to congratulate and thank the school for giving constant support to its students. It’s only with the school’s guidance that these students achieve such accomplishments.”

Dr Barney Wilson, the school’s Deputy Director of Education, shared his remarks about the Elitist title that was accorded to the students, stating that it is a great birthday gift for the school’s Executive Director, Mrs Lai Koiki. He remarked, “This outstanding news came in on the same day as our Executive Director’s birthday.

So, it is a great birthday gift for her. Great news about our students’ success always brings joy to our hearts, and we know they will keep the flag flying high as they enter more competitions locally, nationally and globally.”

The International Maths Olympiad Challenge is a global mathematics championship for students who are mathematics fanatics and always seeking challenges that will deepen their understanding of mathematics. The challenge is open to students in elementary and secondary school across the globe.