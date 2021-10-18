Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has declared zero tolerance for activities of political thugs, popularly known as “Ecomog” in Maiduguri and environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum made declaration on Monday in Maiduguri during a meeting with some representatives of the thugs summoned to Government House.

Zulum said his administration would not continue to tolerate the nuisance the thugs have continued to constitute in gatherings, including funeral, marriage and naming ceremonies.

“Some of you are always in Airport to disturb people while some even travel to Abuja to constitute nuisance,” Zulum noted.

He reminded the thugs that government has introduced them to many empowerment programmes, but they failed to utilised the opportunity to be self reliant.

“You keep disturbing people for money on daily basis, who said it is a must to give you money?

“In fact, any politician from Commissioner, State Assembly member, National Assembly member that continue to associate with you will loose my support,” Zulum warned.

Also speaking, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kaka Shehu, said government has noticed rise in cases of theft and house breaking, and was committed to deal with anyone or group whose activities contribute to insecurity in Maiduguri and environs.

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, and the State Director DSS, Mr Manir Mamman, who also addressed the meeting, warned the thugs and advised them to fine another job or risk arrest and prosecution.

