Akeem Timileyi better known by his stage name as, GoodBoyTim, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is a pioneer of Peace Vaudeville Records where he is currently signed under. His music is a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Nigerian Highlife, Afro Pop, Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

GoodBoyTim is an artist who gets inspiration from the abstract of things and he confirms that popular song writer and musician, Mr Eazi is one of his role models in the music industry.

He’s set to drop a new song titled, Incoming Wahala. Speaking on the new project, he said “The inspiration behind the song is the current situation of the country as ladies no longer go for genuine love again. Undoubted the love of money has enveloped their sense of reasoning and this song seeks to address that anomaly.”

The artiste is currently managed called by Bodacious who is the CEO of Bodacious Entertainment. More than ever, the artiste and his team are enthusiastic about conquering the music industry and making hits after hits