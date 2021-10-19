By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has stated that what is needed to achieve good governance in the state is effective opposition to the government of the state.

Princewill quickly added that the APC is the only party that can give constructive and effective opposition, adding that the successful congresses of the party is a win for the state.

He said the newly elected Chairman of the party, Chief Emeka Beke, and other executives were good enough to drive the change the party opts for.

Princewill said: “I want to especially appreciate the newly elected Chairman, Chief Emeka Beke and give him and his exco my full support.

“Their success is not only APC’s success, but the success of the entire Rivers state. I know what it takes to start a good fight and this team has the full skillset.

“Good governance which this state needs, is hinged on and begins with effective opposition. Nobody wants to compete with a leader who can be compromised. Chief Emeka Beke, like him or love him, can not be compromised. In politics, that is not a quality you should disregard.”

