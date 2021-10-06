.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has told youths of the State not to relent in their prayers and support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him to finish strong.

Speaking when he paid a visit to Idjere kingdom in Eth West Local Government Area, Gbagi said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done well in Idjerhe and other parts of the State.

He urged the youths to take advantage of the ongoing Voters Registration Exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to register and obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, to enable them to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming 2023 General election.

Gbagi who also visited the Idjerhe King, HRM Udurie 1, his Council of Chiefs and Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief John Nani, told the people that he was in the 2023 governorship race and solicited support of the people.

He told the people that Idjerhe is his maternal home, adding that; “Governor Okowa has constructed roads for us. One person cannot do everything at once. After Governor Okowa, handover to me, before I will do one, two, three years, the development would have come to Idjerhe kingdom.

“I am your own, this one has come to Idjerhe kingdom, we must take this opportunity home, don’t allow anyone to destabilize the process. Go and call your kinsmen and register for your PVC. It is only your votes that can do it. If you don’t register, what will you use to vote for me?”.

