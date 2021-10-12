By Dirisu Yakubu

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and his Bauchi state counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed are some of the eminent Nigerians currently gathered at the Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja, for the public presentation of the book, “Scents of Power.”

Written by ace journalist, Dr. Amanze Obi, Scents of Power is a lucid narrative of the nation’s political journey from independence to date.

Also in attendance are former Kano state governor, Senator Kabiru Gaya, ex-Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, erstwhile Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim as well as business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, amongst others.

