Kebbi state command of the federal roads safety corps Thursday flagged of ember months campaign in Kebbi State.

The ceremony which was held at the motor park in Birnin kebbi was attended by officials of customs, NSCDC, fire service and other FRSC allies.

Earlier in his speech the representative of his excellency Senator Atiku Bagudu in person of Babale Umar the secretary to the state government said that, Bagudu was away for an official engagement, Umar thanked the FRSC for organizing such events which is aimed to enlighten drivers particularly commercial ones.

Babale who confirmed the active presence of corps recalled that they were in Yauri during a crash and they gave assistance to crash victims and not only in Yauri alone the safety corps always respond quickly when called.

He urged them to avoid selective traffic rules enforcement by arresting any defaulter regardless of his placement in the society uniform or civilians, he decried overloading and putting passengers in a car trunk.

He assured them state readiness to assist and work with the corps in Kebbi state.

In his short speech, the state sector commander Yusuf Haruna Kiru stated that, the essence of the FRSC ember months is to educate motorist on how to safely drive “we are starting early this year in order to reach nooks and crannies in the state, the four months extensive public education and campaign is expected to produce no crash or death within the period and beyond, we will also carry out enforcement in same period from September to December 2021.

He explained that, within that period people must have had bumper harvest so there will be consistent travels as such overloading cannot be ruled out, in December too which is festive period people will travel to their states to meet with their families particularly those working outside their states therefore traffic grid lock will increase, the corps intends to keep constant checks on vehicles and other roads users to achieve zero crash or deaths.

Kiru advised motorist to always respect traffic rules while on the wheels, the climax of the occasion was the official cutting of the thread performed by the representative of Kebbi governor Babale Umar secretary to the state government.

