FRSC, Akin Fadeyi Foundation partner on corruption fight

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation and partner, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) have announced the launch of a new anti-corruption advocacy programme on radio called Make we Sama Corruption.

The program will commence on Friday, 15 October 2021, and is designed to impact change and stimulate community dialogue by educating citizens on the social symptoms and effects of corruption using behavioral insights.

It will also provide citizens-centered solutions on how to tackle and eradicate corruption individually and collectively.

The 30-minutes show will air live every Friday between 9:30 am – 10:00 am on the popular National Traffic Radio, Channel (107.1 FM). The show will be a robust platform featuring interactive sessions with various guests and stakeholders alongside audience call-in sessions, where listeners can make valuable contributions to the various topics outlined.

Earlier this year, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had called on the Nigerian public to leverage the availability of the ‘FlagIt’ Anti-Corruption App to report corrupt and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any FRSC staff for redress and reward where applicable. He said these reports would be vital for FRSC in its policy formulation processes.

In a similar light, according to the Corps Marshal, “this radio program collaboration is in continued consolidation of the FRSC’s partnership with the Akin Fadeyi Foundation in its deployment of media and innovative technology to drive robust public engagement in combating corruption”.

The Corps Marshal added that since the FRSC partnership with the Foundation’s FlagIt App, there has been an upscale in the accountability processes of the organization through which corrupt and offending officers are identified and disciplined in response to reports lodged by members of the public.

Oyeyemi said that this radio collaboration supports FRSC’s core values and its zero-tolerance stance against corruption- “As we continue to design and remodel our processes for better service delivery, we stop at nothing to incorporate best practices that seek to eradicate corruption and reposition the FRSC within the overall vision of a better Nigeria. This is why this Radio program is another exciting opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to an institution instilled with values citizens can be proud of”.

The Executive Director, AFF, Mr Akin Fadeyi said, “The FRSC has been consistent in its focus and irrevocable commitment to not only stamp out corruption but to also take optimal advantage of the technology our FlagIt App offers in achieving its purpose. This is why the radio program promises to be incisive, engaging and capable of provoking collective patriotic action against corruption.

The MacArthur Foundation, also a staunch supporter of good governance and accountability, has equally strengthened our capacity through funding and abundant technical support to deepen our work with the FRSC in our continued resolve to trigger citizens voice action against corruption”.

Fadeyi expressed his organization’s commendation to the FRSC’s leadership for opening up its airwave for this program whilst also streamlining its processes for transparency and accountability adding that “access to adequate information would enable citizens to better identify, resist and denounce instances of abuse of power while also demanding accountability from public officers.”

