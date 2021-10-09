By Ikechukwu Odu

Obige Obukpa Widows Care Foundation in collaboration and partnership with WACOL, and Action Aid Nigeria NGOs, under the women’s Voice in Leadership Project, has empowered 20 indigent widows of Obige Obukpa community with start-up materials.

The event which held at the palace of the traditional ruler of Obige Obukpa community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday, was the grand finale of the Women Economic and Empowerment Programme that began with skills acquisition training, majorly based on baking of local snacks.

The recipients of the empowerment were trained on how to make local snacks, such as puff pastry, doughnuts, egg rolls, meatpie, bean cakes amongst others.

In an interview with the Executive Director of the Foundation, Lolo Eucharia Eze, she expressed profound gratitude to the Global Affairs Canada who sponsored the programme through Action Aid Nigeria in collaboration with WACOL to help community-based organizations build the community and reduce poverty, especially amongst the indigent widows and women.

“This Programme has availed us the opportunity to wipe the tears of many women who had no hope and no husbands or relatives to support and assist them. I’m so glad that they can start with these little materials with little or no capital to build up their financial lives,” she explained.

The programme Officer, Mrs Angella Ugwuanyi, while speaking to the women, advised them to involve God in their start up businesses and to form a union amongst themselves to enable them pull resources together and be buying their materials in large quantities.

Speaking with the Finance Officer, Mrs Philomena Ozioko, she revealed that in the course of their training, the beneficiaries were taught how to access micro-credit units to grow their businesses. She also said that the notebooks, pen and files given to them was to ensure that they jot down every business transaction to monitor progress.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation over the empowerment items. Mrs. Angela Ugwu, and Mrs. Monica Ugwuoke, who articulated the feelings of the beneficiaries, said the Foundation has given them hope to survive the harsh economic climate in the country, assuring that they will be committed to their businesses to bring economic fortunes to their families, and equally make the Foundation proud.



The event was honoured with the presence of the Founder of the Foundation, His Royal Highness, Ochendo 1 of Obige Obukpa, Barr. R.S.N, Ezeh; the President General of the Town Union, Professor Simon Eze; and the Secretary of the Town Union, Romanus Odo.

Obige Obukpa Widow care Foundation is a community-based organization hinged on the promotion of widows welfare and human rights. It was founded in 2008.