Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has felicitated with Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Mohammed on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, describing him as a patriot who is committed to peace and national development.

The former President who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, commended Senator Mohammed for his efforts towards improving the lives of the people of Bauchi State. He also thanked God for preserving his life and prayed to the Almighty to strengthen him “for more accomplishments in national service and nation-building.”

The message read further: “I join your family, friends and the Government and People of Bauchi State to congratulate you on the occasion of your 63rd birthday.

“You are a politician who through service and patriotism has ascended to lofty heights and prominence in Nigeria; serving both in the executive and legislative arms of government, at different times.

“As the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during my administration, you displayed great dedication and loyalty to our cause of national transformation and dutifully acquitted yourself in your area of assignment.

“As the Governor of Bauchi State, you have been committed to delivering good governance and improving the lives of your people.

“As you celebrate, I pray that God will grant you sound health, peace and wisdom as you aspire for more accomplishments in national service and nation-building.”

