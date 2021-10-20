.

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 78th birthday, commending him for his sustained commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria.

The former President also described General Gowon as a committed leader and patriot who has made considerable contributions to the unity and socio-economic development of our country.

Stating this in a goodwill message he personally signed, Dr. Jonathan said: “I join your family and well-wishers to celebrate you on the occasion of your 87th birthday. I am pleased by your sustained commitment to the progress, peace and unity of Nigeria.

“Your passion and love for Nigeria has not waned many decades after leaving office, as you have continued to invest your time in peace initiatives such as Nigeria Prays Project and the Yakubu Gowon Centre.

“As Head of State, you made considerable contributions to the unity and socio-economic development of Nigeria and earned yourself a reputation of peacemaker and nation builder.

“Your Excellency, as you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I pray that God will renew your strength and grant you peace, joy and long life. Happy birthday, Your Excellency.”