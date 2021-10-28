*Kogi West demands fixing of Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin roads

By Arogbonlo Israel

Some concerned citizens of Kogi, on the platform of Apapo Omo Yagba Peace Association Road Project, have taken to social media to demand the fixing of Kabba-Egbe-Illorin Road.

This is coming after N621.2bn was approved by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is expected to use for the reconstruction of 21 federal roads in the country.

However, the federal government has given its approval to fix Federal Roads in some parts of the country without recourse to dilapidated roads in Kogi, Vanguard gathered.

The #FixOkunRoads, which is the official slogan for the awareness campaign, has been trending on social media for some days now, as the advocates are calling on the Federal Government to fix abandoned roads in Okunland.

They also appealed to Smart Adeyemi, the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, and other distinguished individuals in the country to come to their aid.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ben Owoleke, one of the advocates of the #FixOkunRoads, described the current state of roads in the region as “apogee of state dysfunction”.

“Truth of the matter is that it is the apogee of state dysfunction.

“That is the best description when constituents build their own houses, provide their own potable water, procure their own transmitters, build their own security apparatus and have to raise private resources to rehabilitate their own roads,” Owoleke said.

