How does a son of a wine tapper with a university degree transition into the marketplace to start and grow a career? That is the question that Jonah Solomon tries to answer in his new book, First Generation.

With graduate unemployment in the Emerging Market averaging 7.97%, according to a recent MSCI report, and about three million Nigerian graduates without jobs, Jonah Solomon seeks to address this problem by empowering fresh graduates with practical guides to transition into the marketplace to start a career.

The author, Solomon, leveraging his experience to start and grow his career in Africa’s largest city, Lagos details practical tips that most final year students, fresh graduates and those seeking to make real progress in their careers must never take for granted.

“This book is strictly about getting started on a strong footing as a fresh graduate who has now acquired a university degree or higher diploma and heading to the city to start a life with minted certificate.

“By the time you finish this book, you will be able to answer questions like what is next after your graduation, if you are still getting into school. If you are on the cusp of graduation, say you are in your penultimate or final year; you should have a fair idea of what you should be doing. If you have just graduated and looking to get started on a career, the practical lessons I outlined in this book can come in handy as a perfect guide,” said Jonah Solomon at the book’s launch in Lagos.

Beyond the practical tips on the marketplace, First Generation teaches fresh graduates how to initiate and sustain social mobility in the city.

“This is a cleverly written companion for final year students, fresh graduates and those seeking to rise in their chosen professions. Jonah’s practical tips are not spun from fictional imagery but from blood and sweat with unforgettable consequences (good and bad) to show,” writes BBC Pidgin Editor, Ehizojie Okharedia in the book’s foreword.

“First Generation offers clear guidance on the role of sheer determination, mentorship, quality friendship and a consistent thirst for knowledge as young people walk through the labyrinth called the University of Real Life,” he added.

The book’s electronic and paperback versions are available for purchase on Amazon or amazon.co.uk for a discounted price. The eBook is also available for download on Solomon’s website, Paystack Storefront and Selar.