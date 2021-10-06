By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A section of the Federal Secretary in Abuja was on Wednesday evening gutted by fire, with several cars reportedly burnt.

The cause of the fire which started around 5 pm at the generator house could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Vanguard gathered that several cars were burnt due to the proximity of the underground parking zone to the generator house.

A full complement of officers of the Federal Fire Service and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Fire Service were however mobilized to the scene to quench the inferno.

