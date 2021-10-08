By Chris Ochayi

Determined to revitalize the ailing power sector, the Federal Government, yesterday, extended an open invitation to both local and international business community to invest in the sector.

The Nigerian electricity sector will require huge investments in the areas of power generation, distribution and transmission as well as the renewable energy if the massive demand for the product should be met.

Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, who made the remarks during a visit by the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, NAGCC, in Abuja, assured potential investors of adequate returns on investments, while highlighting the numerous opportunities for big business in the sector.

Engr. Aliyu noted that the Ministry has lots of potentials for investors especially in the renewable energy; generation and transmission, which some of them have been completed.

He pointed out particularly that the Kastina Windfarm and Zungeru projects are ready for investors to come in and take over the operations.

Stressing further that the sector is opened for any collaborative effort from any genuine investors, the minister, however, requested they should make a detailed proposal that the Ministry would study and know the areas it can avail itself for partnership.

in his remarks, the President of the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, Mahmood Ahmadu disclosed that their visit was to intimate the Minister of the Dubai Expo 2020 event, stating that the Ministry would have a lot to benefit by participating in the Expo, and Nigeria day coming up on the 3rd of December 2021 in Dubai.

He stated that the Chamber had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Trade and Investment, noting that over 150 foreign investors are expected at Nigeria Day for the Expo.

Vanguard News Nigeria