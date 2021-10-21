Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

The National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Thursday, disbursed N10,000 by-monthly cash transfer to 2,000 beneficiaries in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory.

The National Coordinator of the programme, Hajia Halima Shehu, said that the payment covered May and June.

While expressing Federal Government’s determination to be prompt with disbursement, Shehu said that the delay in payment was due to system strengthening process in the project.

She added that the process was intended to improve implementation and further enhance service delivery and to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability.

According to her, there was a delay in payment due to system strengthening and we are here paying the backlog to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid their outstanding before the end of this month.

Shehu gave assurance of the sustainability of the programme and said ”as far as this government exists, this programme will continue to go on because it is part of Federal Governmnent’s agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“That is why we are digitising because we want them to be financially included in other programmes coming up around the globe.

“The beneficiaries are registered and we know them, in case other programmes come up, they will be able to benefit,’’ she said.

Shehu, however, pointed out the difficulty in navigating through rough terrains to get to the beneficiaries as a major challenge.

“Because they stay in remote areas, most of the beneficiaries live in the remotest areas in the country.

“They are hard to reach areas and that is why we want to have all of them digitised.

“We have to get to our beneficiaries’ doorsteps no matter where they are and no matter what it takes, we must get to them and it’s a challenge particularly where the insecurity challenges are high,’’ Shehu said.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the Federal Government for the intervention and described it as apt.

A beneficiary, Mallam Santos Dantami, said that he would put the money into good use to generate income for his family.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Abidat Sheidun, said the money would enable her make her contributions in the savings group she belongs.

“At the end of the trading year, I will recoup my money with the profit and set up something that will translate to means of livelihood,’’ Sheidun said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria