By Arogbonlo Israel

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is currently trailing sponsors of separatist leaders, Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, and that a serving member of the National Assembly had been identified.

Buhari made this assertion during his 37-minute Presidential speech delivered on Friday to mark the Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

The Present said: “The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

“We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the national assembly.”

Nnamdi Kanu is currently in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) awaiting trial while his Yoruba counterpart, Sunday Igboho is in Beninese prison following delay orchestratred by the vacation embarked upon by judges in Benin Republic.

Vanguard News