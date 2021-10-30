



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday, has pledged continuos support for orphans and the vulnerable in the FCT.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu-Tijjani Aliyu, made this pledge in her keynote address at the 15th Anniversary of FACADO Orphanage, the fatherless and motherless aid organisation, new Karu, Nasarawa State.

Represented by Mrs Grace Adayilo, Director, Gender Department, FCTA, the minister said that the administration would continuously interrogate issues of welfare that concern orphans and the vulnerable children.

She listed the issues as ranging from poverty, gender-based issues, illiteracy, harmful traditional practices, self-reliance, economic empowerment and all other vagaries that are peculiar to their plight.

The minister noted that the children are the futures of tomorrow hence the need to take care of them as well as empower them for a greater future.

According to her, if you don’t empower the children today, the ideas we live and die for, will have no future and fruition.

She said that the 15th Anniversary of the orphanage along with its fund raising plan to develop the skills potentials of the children with the launch of some projects was a transformative approach to economic growth and empowerment.

“I am aware the fund raising for the music, skill acquisition and farm projects that will bring into fruition desired outcomes which will include, acquisition of capacity for orphans and vulnerable Children.

“Development of their self confidence, knowledge and skills. Promotion of more equitable balance in workloads and in the sharing of economic and social benefits between the orphans and vulnerable children and every regular child in the society.

“Providing and building capacity at the orphanage and empowering them to access and manage key resources.

“We have taken into cognizance that, empowering the orphans and vulnerable children, economically and socially shall bring about socio-equity, particularly in their communities and Nigeria generally.

Without fail, I must state that this is not only important from the stand point of equity or justice, but it is equally imperative to draw synergies in fostering sustainable economies in turning around the fortunes of humankind,” she stressed.

She said that the FCTA was resolute with the disposition to draw synergies with more programmes and partnerships with stakeholders to cascade the aims of a programme in progress like that of the FACADO orphanage skill acquisition, farm and music project launch.

She however commended the focus and initiative of the orphanage founder who is also the Chief Executive Director of the fatherless and motherless children aid organisation, and urged her to continue in that direction.

The minister called on mother’s to always be watchful of their children and take good care of the home front in order not to make the children go astray, adding that, a lot of negative things now happen in the homes.

In her welcome address, Mrs Ngozi-Anih George, the founder and the CEO, disclosed that a lot of orphans have been supported by the orphanage and have been established as adult in various field of life.

She stated that some of the 30 orphans and vulnerable children currently in the home are gifted in various field of life hence the need to seek for financial support to assist the children in fulfilling their skills.

“Initially we have two children that were HIV positive but today they are negative since 2012 till date by the special healing hand of God.

“We also had a child who was brought in here at about nine months old weighing about 4.7 kg, she couldn’t sit or stand, but today she is 9-year old, doing excellently well health wise and academically.

“We also had children with diverse challenges but today God is working miracles in their lives and they are better,” she said.

She said that the proposed fish pond, poultry farm and Borehole was aimed at developing the children in line with skill acquisition programmes and to also feed the children.

According to her, the initiative is also to assist the children seeing that some of them are already preparing for Senior Secondary school and Higher Institutions in less than few years.

She, however, appealed to well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the orphanage in any category of support.

George called on parents to give children chance to allow them to demonstrate their talent and skills in order to be self reliance in future.