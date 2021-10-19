By Gabriel Olawale

A pro-democracy activist, Comrade Razaq Olokoba has said the explanation of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, on the necessity of borrowing for infrastructural development is convincing and satisfactory.

Olokoba, who is the National President of the Campaign for Dignity in Governance, CDG, was commenting on the minister’s interview on BBC Yoruba service where he explained the need for borrowing and taking loan for development.

Fashola had said that the best way to prepare a comfortable future for the generation unborn is to prepare durable infrastructure for them to enjoy, insinuating that, that is what the Buhari administration is doing as a visionary leader.

Backing the Minister, Olokoba said the Federal Government was very considerate in not wanting to add to the burden of the citizenry by increasing the tax rate, pointing out that, “The government in its wisdom decided to go the way of legitimate borrowing to develop infrastructure for the comfort of the good people of the country.”

He said every nation of the world that desires development for its citizen borrows and takes loan, adding that even America, one of the biggest economies in the world owes about $23 trillion.

While soliciting support for the Federal Government in its resolve to leave a lasting infrastructure legacy for the country, Olokoba expressed the need for the people to desist from destructive conduct that can damage the infrastructure.

The CDG boss said: “The Federal Government is intensifying efforts on the development of the rail system so that heavy loads like timber, crude oil, farm products like rice, beans and cows would be ferried through the rail transportation with the aim of letting the road last longer.

“The government’s actions today would be appreciated after leaving office and the people would then appreciate more and pray for the Buhari administration.”

