By Prince Osuagwu & Juliet Umeh

The over 33 million active social media users in Nigeria experienced heavy frustrations yesterday as Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram servers crashed leaving billions of users across the world in limbo.

This is about the third time a similar fate is befalling the platforms. In April and June this year, the social networking sites all went down due to what was termed “network configuration issue”. In a similar fashion, users across the globe were not able to send or receive messages, on Whatsapp, as all the messages and chats were left undelivered.

The three platforms owned by Mark Zuckerberg and run on shared infrastructure are about the largest social media market shareholders in Nigeria.

While Whatsapp control 93 percent of the market, Facebook and Instagram control 86.2 and 73.1 per cents respectively.

This means that the bulk of social media activities in Nigeria are performed mainly on the three platforms.

Millions of Nigerians and their businesses which run on these platforms remained stranded since around 5.00pm, Monday, when the incident happened as they could not access their handles.

Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working.

The issue first started with Facebook as visitors simply saw an error page or a message that their browser could not connect. The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during the problems, until they finally stopped.

Although Facebook Communications Executive, Andy Stone used the platform’s verified twitter handle to apologise to users and promised to rectify the problem as quickly as possible, it could not stop Facebook’s stock from crashing by more than five percent in the US stock exchange few minutes after the development.

Stone said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have quickly moved accounts to telegram, twitter, Duo and other platforms for effective communications.

Vanguard News Nigeria