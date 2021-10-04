Facebook staff were reportedly unable to get into their offices Monday to evaluate the extent of the platform’s outage because their security passes were not working.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the applications of the social media giant were all down.

Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, which are all owned by Facebook, run on shared back-end infrastructure, creating a ‘single point of failure’ according to experts.

It wasn’t just the main Facebook apps going down, other services, including Facebook Workplace and the Oculus website, were also down.

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer, Mike Schroepfer, offered his ‘sincere apologies’ for the outage on Monday afternoon.

Likewise, the three platforms ― Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp ― have taken to Twitter to apologise to users over the outage with the promise of getting “things back to normal”.

WhatsApp in a statement on Twitter said; “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment.

“We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

Facebook also posted on Twitter: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”.

In a similar statement, Instagram posted; “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown“.

