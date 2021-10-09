The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has completed the training of 121 aviation security officers.

This is contained in a statement by General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on Saturday in Lagos.

Yakubu said that the security officers were drawn from Abuja, Maiduguri, Yola, Jos, Gombe, Dutse and Sokoto.

Others came from Zaria, Kaduna, Kebbi, Makurdi and Katsina airports.

She said that the personnel were taken through the mandatory six weeks Security Training Programme 123 Basic Course, which was both intellectual and physical.

According to her, “Some of the topics taken during the course include overview of legislation, access control, people and vehicle, airport emergency (Basic fire prevention).

Others were screening procedures, x-ray image interpretation, effective communication, protection of parked aircraft, cargo and mail security and first aid training, among others.

Yakubu said: “In accordance with the requirements of the National Civil Aviation Security Training Programme (NCASTP), the trainees all attained the 70 per cent pass mark before graduating”.

