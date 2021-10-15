By Emma Una – Calabar

Loud explosions were intermittently rocking Ebrutu Army barracks in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

It is still unclear what is causing the explosion but roofs of buildings in adjoining settlements close to the barracks are being shattered and window panes in some buildings pulled down

A source in the area, Ekong James, told Vanguard that the roofs of buildings in the estate he resides in were affected.

ALSO READ: US to send 17 million COVID vaccine doses to Africa

“The last one happened some two hours ago and I have pictures of roofs shattered by the explosions. Nobody has told us what happened”.

Captain Aluko, the Army Public Relations Officer for Cross River State did not pick calls made to her GSM line.

Vanguard News Nigeria