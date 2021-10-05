Ex-international, Oyarekhua, is dead

ACP Sunny Oyarekhua (rtd)

Ex-international footballer, ACP Sunny Oyarekhua (rtd), is dead. He passed on last night.

Oyarekhua was a prominent member of the Green Eagles from 1971 to 1975 and top goal scorer at the 1973 All-African Games.

The Green Eagles won the gold medal for the football at that event.

Late Oyarekhua also played club football for Benin Amateur Football Association, BAFA, and Police Machine Team.

He also played for the Midwest XI, including the memorable game against Santos FC that had Pele, Edu, Maria and Gilmar at the Ogbe Stadium, Benin, in 1969.

Vanguard News Nigeria