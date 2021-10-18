.

By Dennis Agbo

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology(ESUT), Prof. Charles Eze has tasked newly admitted students of the institution to strive for academic excellence.

Eze who spoke at the 40th matriculation ceremony of the university said that out of a total of 11,230 students who applied for admission, only 5,551 were admitted.

He said that the students must count themselves specially privileged to be admitted into the institution which will offer them enormous opportunities to deepen their education and expand their understanding of society.

He noted that the students must always remember that their first pre-occupation in the institution, is to study to acquire a reputable degree so they can compete favourably with students from other institutions.

“All other things should be considered secondary, “he said. “Therefore, you must embark on your studies with vigour, focus and determination as this administration is passionate about academic excellence”.

He assured the students of the university management’s readiness to pay priority attention to the pursuit of academic excellence as well as their welfare and security.

He further explained that the management of the university will not tolerate any act of indiscipline and cultism and warned that students found in the act will face expulsion and criminal prosecution.

He noted that the students must be found worthy in both character and learning and must also imbibe the virtues of good human relations as well as avoid social vices.

“In this university, students are actively encouraged, through the award of scholarships to take their studies seriously to enable them to graduate in flying colours and impact meaningfully on the society, “he said