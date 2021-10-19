Ereyitomi

Assures of collaboration, support in putting it back

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives , Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP has expressed huge shock over the fire disaster that razed down the entire building and equipment of Rise FM 106 7 Warri Delta State.

Ereyitomi Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in his solidarity message during a visit to the radio station yesterday expressed his deep concern to the Radio Station and its listeners over the unfortunate set back they might have experienced saying it shall be overcome without a long .

The lawmaker described the incident as unfortunate, he advised for usage of standard quality materials in putting the station back on air as it will go along way in avoiding easy electrical fire scenario , adding that he will see better way forward of moving the establishment forward.

While encouraging the owner of the broadcast house, PST. Tony Mene Akpata and its Board, Ereyitomi pointed out that Rize FM is the first indigenous radio station founded and built in Warri under Warri Federal constituency , saying it is something to look into critically in order to make its operation functional in the shortest interval.

Ereyitomi stressed the need for all to rally round the establishment for support, he called on well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the first notable Warri indigenous radio station in town in order for the broadcast house to bounce back with more better and stronger modern state of the art digital transmitting equipment.

In his remark the head of station Rize FM, Laju Awala on behalf of Management and staff of broadcast station commended Ereyitomi for the show of solidarity and support promising that the FM will be back stronger and better in no distance time.