



The Enugu Police Command has confirmed the killing of two operatives of the Neighbourhood Watch Group in Ogurute in Enugu-Ezike,

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that three persons had been arrested in connection with the dastardly act.

Ndukwe told NAN that some hoodlums attacked operatives of the group at the Ogurute outpost in the wee hours of Tuesday and also set their office and patrol vehicles ablaze.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar, had visited the scene of the attack for an on-the-spot assessment of the extent of damage.

The PPRO said the commissioner had ordered a fullscale investigation into the incident, saying that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would not go unpunished.

He said the commissioner also commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the quick recovery of those hospitalised.

“This act is barbaric, wicked and senseless.

“I have ordered the state’s Criminal and Investigative Department to carry out a fullscale investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book,” the PPRO quoted Abubakar to have said. (NAN)