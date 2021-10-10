



Egede community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu state, is currently witnessing mass vaccination of children between ages 0 and five against polio, as mothers within the community are lauding the initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new oral polio vaccination in the community, which has 10 vaccination teams due to its vast spread and children population, started on Oct. 6.

The supervisor of the teams in the community, Mrs Loveth Ijenwagu, told NAN on Saturday in Egede that the exercise had been hitch-free for four days running.

Ijenwagu noted that each of the teams had given out at least five vials (vaccine bottle) of the vaccines in the community, adding that each vial covers oral polio drops for 50 children.

“Each team have administered the new oral polio vaccine to about 250 children since Wednesday when we started the exercise.

“As you can see, it is going on smoothly, while parents and caregivers have been cooperating with us.

“We also believe that we will have more children captured on Sunday in the worship centres in the community,” he said.

Speaking, a mother, Mrs Joy Onwuka, thanked the state government, National Primary Health Care Development Agency and its state counterpart as well as donor health agencies for making the vaccination possible.

“I am happy that my little Chukwuemeka was vaccinated yesterday (Friday) in our home notwithstanding how far our home is from the market square that serves as the centre of the community,” Onwuka said.

Another mother, Mrs Chioma Okorie, appreciated the state government for its commitment to care for children and having her child vaccinated against polio.

“I thank our children-loving governor, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for sustaining his priority in ensuring optimal healthcare for children,” Okorie, who is the mother of little Ngozika, said.

NAN recalls that the state government, through the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), had said it was targeting a total of 1,014,953 children for the new oral polio vaccination.

The Executive Secretary of ENS-PHCDA, Dr George Ugwu, said that the targeted population represented 20 per cent of the entire population of the state.

Ugwu said that the state had received 1,306,700 doses of the vaccines for the exercise as well as trained a total of 2,834 vaccination teams for the exercise.

The exercise, which commenced on Wednesday, Oct. 6, would end on Oct. 10. There might be extra mop-up days for areas that did not meet expected targets in the state.