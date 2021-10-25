By Sylvester Kwentua

Online news medium, Electronic Nigeria (ENigeria), is set to award outstanding Nigerians in various spheres of the economy, as they celebrate 13 years of media existence.

In a media parley held in Lagos last Friday, the founder and Editor-in-chief of the medium, Desmond Ike-Chima, revealed the plans ENigeria have mapped out, to celebrate their 13 years anniversary.

“It is with excitement that i announce to you that ENigeria newspaper, which i am founder and Editor-in-Chief, is 13 this year, and we are celebrating.” Desmond explaining what ENigeria was celebrating.

“On Saturday, October 30, 2021, we will be throwing a five-in-one event entitled ‘ENigeria Newspaper Night of Honours- ENOH 2021’ and the audience will be treated to an evening of awards roll out, high octane celebration with a colourful ambience of live music performances, comedy and general entertainment.” Desmond further informed.

The Night of Honours which will be hosted by the Honourable minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, will honour the likes of Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, beautiful screen goddess, Iniobong Edo, Influencer marketer, Pamilerin Adegoke, amongst several outstanding individuals.

The highpoint of the occasion according to Desmond will be the formal unveiling of ENigeria Newspaper all colour print edition which will contain 70 percent entertainment and 30 percent general interest news.