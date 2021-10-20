• Protesters demands release of detainees

By Sola Isola, Ibadan.

Several followers of the detained Yoruba Nation agitator and activist, Sunday Igboho have joined in the ongoing EndSARS memorial protest happening in Ibadan.

Scores of EndSARS protesters have taken to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital in commemoration of the first anniversary of the protest and were later joined by Igboho followers with a banner “Free Chief Sunday Igboho”.

The protesters converged at Iwo road roundabout, Ibadan, before marching through the streets of Ibadan.

Our Correspondent observed that heavily armed Policemen are around monitoring the flow of the protest as the protesters sing and raise different placards and chant “EndSARS now”.

While speaking to newsmen, the protesters demands the release of all protesters who have been detained since the protest held last year, accusing the government of not being upright.

They stressed that government should not only prosecute protesters arrested but also prosecute Policemen who shot at protesters as well adding they will not back down until all detainees are released.