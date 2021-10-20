By Udo Wisdom

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has said the “EndSARS protesters have no agreed leadership”.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the police commissioner stated that protesters not having leaders, gives room to miscreants, who according to him hijacked the EndSARS movement, last year.

He also said protesters ought to have a means of identification so as to avoid being mistook for miscreants.

“There should be means of identification. If they are organised, then we have a means of identification. They don’t have an agreed leadership. There must be a leader who should be held responsible.”

However, the Lagos police boss claimed those who looted shopping malls, vandalised properties across the country last year were not protesters.

“They don’t have an agreed leadership. There must be a leader who should be held responsible.

In a separate interview with Channels television, which was monitored by Vanguard, the police boss said that those who were arrested are miscreants who tried to infritrated the protest and will face the law.

“We arrested some people now with machets. These are miscreants. Today is a working day and this is a business area. I called Tope who is representing the youths in the Lagos judiciary panel, and he said by 10 am, they had left.

“We arrested some people now with machets. These are miscreants. Today is a working day and this is a business area. I called Tope who is representing the youths in the Lagos judiciary panel, and he said by 10 am, they had left.”

He also added that the police will leave no stone unturned until normalcy is restored.

Vanguard News