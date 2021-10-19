File photo

The Association of Micro Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN) has urged government to swiftly implement its various policies aimed at massive job creation, youth empowerment and engagements and poverty alleviation.

Mr Saviour Iche, National President of the association, gave the advice during an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos on the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

He stated that the protest was expected to bring changes, transformation, new agendas and innovative ideas, in view of the way government had handled previous issues that brought about the protest.

According to him, the call for change appears not to have been fully addressed, hence, the need for government to look into the various demands of the youth for improved national outcomes.

“The second tenure of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration promised the inclusion of more youths and we have seen that trying to come into play with the appointment of the current chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“However, the government needs to do more in many other cabinet positions, so that the youths feel much included in the affairs of the country.

“This would also put them in the best position to carve out polices that would impact the young population and ensure their implementation as well.

“Government should try and look into the demands of the youths and step up efforts that would better the lots of the Nigerian economy and the lives of the ordinary citizens,” he said.

Iche advised against any protest during EndSARS anniversary, saying that the impacts would affect the masses more.

“There are people that if they did not go out in a day, they would not eat.

“The high cost of living will lead many people to suffering and the economy will be totally grounded,” he said.

The micro entrepreneur president urged intensified efforts at creating more friendly business environment by the provision of power, infrastructure and other social amenities to restore manufacturing performance.

He also advised the government to monitor the disbursement of its various intervention funds and palliatives aimed at supporting small businesses.