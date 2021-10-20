By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Government, yesterday, approved N102.45million as compensation for victims of police brutality and human rights violations in the state, following report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up by the government that looked into the last year’s #EndSARS protest.

Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, in a statement, said the approval of the compensation was sequel to the consideration of the panel’s report by the State Executive Council.

Ukah said: “The panel which was inaugurated in October 2020, received a total of 86 petitions in which it conducted public hearings in Asaba and Warri with full legal representation from all the parties.

“It is worthy of mention that the panel was not able to make recommendations on the entire petitions received by it, as some of these petitions are currently pending in various courts in the state.

“Hence, making pronouncements on them would be sub-judice. In addition, some of the petitions were struck out by the panel during the hearing sessions for various reasons.

“More importantly, the Panel was able to establish acts of police brutality in some cases, resulting in death or denial of personal liberty and accordingly awarded monetary compensation for the victims in these cases.

“In the same vein, the panel upheld judgments earlier delivered by the state High Courts in some various cases of police brutality, which judgments have not been complied with till date, including payment of Judgment debts associated with them.

“The state government having considered the panel’s recommendations in these two categories of cases has accepted to pay the incidental claims recommended for the victims, amounting to about N102.450million. This payment will be effected in due course.”

