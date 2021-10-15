Each one of us has a favorite precious stone. For some, it might be the glittering timelessness and elusive beauty encapsulated by a diamond. For others, it is the vibrant passion and intoxicating glamor inherent in the ruby.

Some favor the sparkle, shine, and exquisite sophistication of the sapphire. And there are those, such as jewelry designer Meit Kamdar Avlanii, who remain bewitched and spellbound by the otherworldly majesty and alluring magic of the emerald.

When Meit Kamdar Avlanii first set eyes upon precious stones as a child, it was love at first sight. The first piece of jewellery designed was an emerald earring as well. Meit explains, Emeralds can be more expensive than diamonds.

The greener hue, the depth of colour, the transparency and lack of inclusions can make an emerald, a rare collectible stone more desirable and expensive than a diamond. Historically Emeralds across various cultures have been mentioned to have magical and powerful benefits.

Luckily for him, his first ever piece to ever be auctioned was a pair of emerald earrings at a Saffron Arts Auction in India. The green gem is so well balanced that it has been a favoured stone for many Royals & Affluents alike. It is an ancient historic stone which leaves many mesmerised by its glare.

“I love all precious stones, and each one has a special place in my heart,” says Meit Kamdar Avlanii. “Yet ever since I can remember, emeralds have cast a spell over me that I find extremely hard to resist.

Its unique green color speaks to something in our souls. It soothes, seduces, and sets our very sense on fire with its natural wonder. When a client requests an item of jewelry featuring an emerald, it always makes my day.”

Certainly, Meit Kamdar Alvanii’s thousands of happy and satisfied clients would agree with him. His intricately designed jewelry pieces have become a global sensation and he believes his love for emeralds is directly responsible for the life he now leads. Meit adds with a grin, “I guess you could say I had a dream, and that dream is green. Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but emeralds are certainly mine.”