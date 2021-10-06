.

Awards OND, HND certificates to 6,350 graduates

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Rector, Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Dr Samson Adegoke, on Wednesday said the number of applicants seeking admission into polytechnics is decreasing yearly due to elite conspiracy.

He added that students in polytechnics accepted admission in the institutions as a last resort rather than passion.

Speaking at the school’s 7th combined convocation press conference, the Rector said the challenges facing polytechnics in the country is due to elite conspiracy.

He said, “Elite conspiracy is responsible for dwindling in numbers of enrollment in polytechnic in the country. If you check the students that are seeking admission into schools now, they are between age 16,17 and 18, many of their parents do not want them to come to polytechnic.

“Students in polytechnics are those who have tried to go to university but was not admitted, that is why the average age in University is lower than that of polytechnics.

“Many parents want their children to fulfil their failed ambition. They will say, I wanted to do law but I was not privileged, so my son must be a lawyer. Parents forced their children to pursue a career because of mundane and trivial reasons, those children do not have passion for what they are studying. You find doctors, lawyers and many university graduates in Nollywood.

“The patronage of polytechnic institutions is low compare to universities meanwhile in Universities they pay more. Everybody pays lips services to technology we must put our money where our mouth is. We will come back to the reality of polytechnic education.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that convocation will be held for 3,325 students for the 2019/2020 academic session while 3,025 for the 2020/2021 session, saying the school could not hold convocation last year due to covid 19 pandemic

