By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced plans for the diversion of traffic for a duration of 18 days commencing from Saturday October 23 to November 9, 2021 as the Federal Ministry of Works embarks on the second phase of emergency repairs on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon), area of the state.

State Commisioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, announcd this on Thursday, while releasing travel advisory to motorists and general public.

According to the repair schedule contained in the notification as released by Federal Minister of Works, the diversion point will take place on Apongbon bound of the bridge.

Oladeinde said in view of the development, motorists inbound Apongbon from Alaka will therefore be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations.

To further manage traffic, the commissioner, affirmed that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction.

Oladeinde, added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on ground to coordinate movement.

While commending the citizenry for their uncompromised understanding and patience amids various ongoing road projects within the state, Oladeinde assured that the end result would be beneficial to the people and the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria