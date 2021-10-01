Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose who has already qualified as one of the last five finalists in the ongoing Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV tagged “Shine Ya Eye” is looking good for the money as her people of Edo State are pulling their muscle behind her to make sure she becomes victorious as the winner of the show on Sunday.

According to Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, all Edo State sons and daughters are behind Liquorose for the N90 million prize money. He said many campaign groups have been initiated to drum up support for the Housemate who is also the Deputy Head of House in the final week of the competition.

“Many people have been calling me that we should support our own. Already the wheel has been set in motion to make sure that the final week will favour our girl. Supports and awareness for Liquorose has spread as far as Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States. In fact the whole of south-south is behind her and we are ready to go all the day in making sure she emerges victorious come Sunday. No support is too small, all hands are on deck to make sure she clinches the prize,” Agbonayinma said.

In the course of the show Liquorose has caught the fancy and admiration of the show’s viewers for her beauty, poise and inter-personal skills in dealing with issues and people. Not to talk of her dexterity in tasks and the parties where she put her dancing skill to good effect to win many accolades.