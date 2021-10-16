Having seen the need to up the ante in the quality of entertainment being churned out in Nigeria, fast rising Nigerian Entertainment Company, Dubara Entertainment has launched operations in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Lekki based entertainment company which was recently unveiled in Lagos is a Nigerian based entertainment platform established to cater for an all round entertainment – music, movies, others.

Speaking at the unveiling, a representative of the company, Chino Umunna Ekene, noted, “Dubara Entertainment company is a movement, a hub where different entertainment expressions are created, harnesses, developed and delivered to the world in the most creative, excellent and above all, content that is enjoyed by everyone irrespective of age, class or religion.”

He added, “We will be known for doing Entertainment differently because we will be taking creative bold steps in the content we will be put out there. Believe it or not, the media and entertainment industry is a powerful tool that can be used to shape the minds and values of people and as such we ought to be careful and deliberate about the content we put out; this why Dubara Entertainment was born.”

Speaking on the company’s vision for the entertainment industry, he said, “Our vision is to become the best global entertainment company with creative and excellent content for everyone. The company will cover all aspects of entertainment expressions; from movies, music, reality shows, to fashion and lifestyle etc.”

However, by November 2021, Dubara Entertainment will launch into the Entertainment industry with a captivating Jungle movie, filled with comedy and action, titled Dubara The Movie; starring Ali Nuhu, Umoh Bishop (Okon), Samuel Animashaun Perry, a.k.a Broda Shaggi, Diamond Ikechi, Funky Mallam, Belinda Efah and a host of others.