By Emmanuel Okogba

Some members of Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress have raised alarm over the way they are being maginalized after their Tokyo Olympics outing and their Afrobasket triumph.

D’Tigress who recently defended their Afrobasket title lamented that they are yet to get an invite from the federal government for a presidential handshake in recognition of their efforts.

Some of the players took to social media platform, Instagram to also debunk a statement by Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, President, Musa Kida that the federation is not owing any players and officials.

Point guard, Promise Amukamara said, “This is far from the truth. The last time we checked, our allowances, stipends, bonuses, Chinese grants, and donations made by banks for players, officials, and volunteers, have still not been paid.”

Corroborating Promise’s comment, forward Ify Ibekwe said “we are owed $73,118 from the NBBF $24,000 from the ministry for the Tokyo grant and $100,000 from donations from three banks in Nigeria.”

D’Tigress booked a place at next year’s FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia with the Afrobasket triumph. For Victoria Macaulay, the no-invitation for presidential handshake shows that their efforts are not appreciated. She wrote, “We have defended our championship and brought back the cup in 2019 and 2021 which is historical but still no invitation has been extended to the team to visit Aso Rock or a presidential handshake, why?”

Team members in the video took a unanimous decision that failure to pay outstading bonuses and allowances will see players not reporting to camp for the World Cup.

