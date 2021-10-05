It’s been proven time and time again how beneficial time tracking tools are in the business world.

Companies and individuals are using these tools to improve their time management, productivity, project estimates, and many other things.

However, there are plenty of people who still aren’t fully convinced about the benefits of time tracking, and if you don’t implement it properly in your organization, you could easily face employee backlash and waste a lot of resources on the process.

That’s why today we’re taking a look into what are the essential steps you should take before you start using a time tracking system in your company.

Create a Clear Plan

Before you start looking for an efficient time tracking system, set goals that you want to achieve by using it. Then start creating a clear and well-devised plan to support the main idea and provide all the answers your employees may have about time tracking. First, make sure to explain what activities you intend to track and in what way. This said you should clearly state that you’re going to use the time tracking software only during work hours so that your employees rest assured that you won’t pry into their private time.

Furthermore, use this plan to explain that you’ll track employees’ time and attendance to get insight into their daily workflow and use the data collected to improve their productivity and time management. You can also say that data on the time spent on current projects will help you set reasonable and achievable time frames for future projects.

Finally, ensure that every employee has access to their track record. By letting them see their time tracking statistics, you’ll show that you have nothing to hide and that you use time tracking software transparently. Furthermore, this insight into the daily workflow will give your employees a chance to see how they can use their time better to be more productive or to enjoy their success and keep up the good work.

Talk to Your Employees About It

Once you’ve created a time-tracking plan get ready to break the news to your employees. This may be the hardest part of the process but if you are open and honest about your intentions everything will go smoothly.

Your employees will have numerous questions about what time is going to be tracked and in what way because they fear that time tracking will intrude on their privacy. Arm yourself with patience and use your time-tracking plan to answer all the burning questions, focusing on benefits employees can get from time tracking.

Also, listen carefully to their reactions and be open to suggestions. By doing this, you’ll shed employees’ doubts about time tracking, building an atmosphere based on trust.

Do Your Homework

There is an array of quality time tracking tools on the market, so take time to do the research before deciding which time tracking software will best suit your needs. This said, quality tracking tools offer numerous options, so you need to choose the features that you want to use to boost your business.

Hosting also plays a huge role in choosing the right time tracking software. So ask yourself whether you are looking for an on-premise or cloud-based solution, or both. Also when checking out different options, make sure to use the trial period to the fullest to understand what each time tracking system can do for you and your business.

Last, but not least, take care that you stay within a set budget. Price may not be crucial, but it’s a significant factor so make sure that you opt for the time tracking solution that offers the best value for money.

These are the steps you need to take to choose the best time tracking solution to improve time and project management and boost productivity. The only thing you have to do is to review all the options with your team and buy the time tracking software that perfectly fits your needs.