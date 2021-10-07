The Executive Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Hon. Sunny Ogwu has called on members of the respective School Base Management Committees (SBMC) and School Implementation Programme (SIP) in the State to be selfless in their service in order to achieve the aim of the programmes.

Hon. Ogwu enjoined members of the school base Management Committees and School Implementation Programme to serve their individual communities dedicatedly as mandated even as he emphasized on the importance of quality and quantitative work to enable the children whom he said were leaders of tomorrow enjoy the dividends of programmes.

The SUBEB Chairman made this known at Osadenis High School on Monday in Asaba the Delta State Capital while declaring open the 2019 Cluster Based training for members of School-Based Management Committee and Project Implementation Committee in the State.

The three-Days training held at different centres in the three senatorial districts of the state had its focus on “The Implementation of School Based Management Committee Implementation Programme”

Hon. Ogwu represented by the member representing Delta Central in the board, Mrs. Philomena Ededey further explained that the School Base Management Committee was introduced to bridge the gap between government schools and communities adding that the idea was to also safe guard and protect school infrastructures against theft and vandalism.

Addressing the participants, the SUBEB boss who told the participants to take the training serious, disclosed that the workshop was organized by the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Earlier, Director Social Mobilization, SUBEB, Mr. Felix Eghwujovwo in his welcome remarks thanked UBEC and SUBEB for the collaboration in organizing the training and solicited for the cooperation of participants whom he described as drivers of the SBMC initiatives as he urged them to play active role in the development and bridge the gap of education in public primary schools.

He also added that, effective and efficient accountability be delivered to enable the end benefactors enjoy the dividends of the programme.

Highlight of the training was the signing of project financing agreement and memorandum of understanding.

The training which was organized for SBMC Desk Officers and Project Implementation Committee Members (PIC) members as participants was attended by member representing Delta South senatorial district in the board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe, UBEC official from Abuja, Mrs. Abive Okwoh amongst others.