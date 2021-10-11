IC-Global, a microfinance bank in Delta State with over 10 branches has announced vacancy for all positions in the bank.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Monday, by the Human Resources Department, the positions open include Customer Relationship Management, Operations amongst others.

“We are Re-structuring to Re-position the bank to be the number one (1) pace setting financial institution in Delta State, Nigeria.

“Vacancies exist in all spheres of the following units, Customer Relationship Management, Operations amongst others.

“Required Educational qualifications are as follows: OND/NCE, HND/BSc, Masters, Professional certificates ,etc.

“Additional criteria: Must be a self-starter, willing to work under pressure, Honest and career inclined.

“Relevant experience will be an added advantage.

“Opportunities exist for vacancies at the top such as Regional Managers, Branch Business Heads, Unit/ Departmental heads, etc… but the employee must earn it via performance.

All correspondence should be sent to the IC-Global MFB headquarters in Oleh, Isoko South Local Area of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the interview is scheduled for Saturday, 23rd of October, 2021 by 12pm at the IC-Global MFB headquarters in Oleh, Isoko South Local Area of Delta State.