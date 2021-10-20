By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -FORMER Minister of State for Education and governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a party that was bereft of ideas, saying that it was not an option in the state in the 2023 general general election.

Speaking at Ewu, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, when the Ewu, Okparabe and Arhavwarien Elders/Leaders and Youth councils honoured Jennifer Adasen on her appointment as the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, said the APC had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and should not be taken seriously in 2023.

READ ALSO:Police Inspector faces probe for voting during APC congress election

Saying that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was the only party in Africa that cared for the young and the elderly, he urged Deltans to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him finish stronger.

“Okowa, without hesitation is the best governor we have had since 1999. In saying so, the facts are there as we speak”, telling Adasen that “you will go places. All you need to do is to carry your people along.

In her remarks, Adasen reiterated the determination of the Ministry of Science and Technology to prepare the State for the future through Information and Communication Technology, ICT.

She said, “If you look at the world today ICT is taking the lead. The United States today gets over 75 percent of its revenue from taxes paid by ICT. What it generates through ICT alone is far more than what all other sectors put together generates. With the way things are going, nobody can tell what the world would look like by the 2030s. So as a state there is need for us to be prepared for the future, and the future is ICT.

“We are drawing up plan to see how we can equip our youths on modern ICT, let’s say graduating at least 50 trainees annually. Also we are also going to take care of the elderly because they too must follow trend.”

Thanking the people for the honour done her by the hosting, she urged them to continue to support and work for the PDP.

She advised politicians especially members of the PDP to imbibe the spirit of patience so as to reap the reward of the party, adding that the PDP is a party that rewards loyalty.