.

The Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, ALIM, has advised presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang to emulate Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on a bipartisan partnership that would benefit the general good.

In a statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Bassey J. Ndon, AILM said Governor Udom Emmanuel is always exploring a bipartisan approach and inter-party collaboration by inviting the Vice President and the Senate President to commission laudable people-oriented projects which should not make Senator Enang delusional but should rather encourage him to use such skills to get his much talked about Calabar Itu highway with a spur at Ididep constructed as the road will be Ita Enang’s trademark and legacy

“We urge Ita Enang to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship as exemplified by Governor Udom Emmanuel and feel free to bring up possible areas of collaboration with the State Government that will help him achieve the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Calabar Itu highway and any other project that will benefit the people as this is the philosophy of the Governor which has worked well for the state and has achieved a lot for the people that even the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on several occasions have admitted to the selfless disposition of the Governor when it comes to development which has silently triggered the industrial revolution Akwa Ibom State is witnessing which has made the state “Nigeria’s Best Kept Secret”, the statement read.

AILM reminded Senator Enang that Governor Udom Emmanuel has repeatedly stated clearly that he cannot and will never leave the prevailing peace, progress, growth and development that the PDP represents, to embrace the uncertainty of the APC but that he will continue to seek and explore areas of partnership and mutual collaboration for the benefit of the state and country.

“Ita Enang goes about his new job with the unseriousness befitting his status. We advise the presidential aide to explore inter-party collaboration like the Governor has done in the past six years that has attracted numerous industries for the good of Akwa Ibom people and channel such energy to getting his dying APC to fix the pathetic and deplorable Calabar Itu highway that has today become the legacy upon which Ita Enang’s political legacy will be judged”

“Akwa Ibom State is and will always remain a PDP State. PDP is like a religion which the electorate have embraced as their own since 1999. Akwa Ibom people are no fools. They know what APC as a party represents. They know and understand the damage and ruins APC has recked Nigeria as a country and would rather remain with the PDP”, AILM said.

The group called on Senator Enang to wake up from his dream and accept the painful reality that neither Governor Udom Emmanuel nor any sensible Akwa Ibom person will ever contemplate leaving the umbrella party no matter the carrot dangled. “He can continue with his comic relief which has made him a laughing stock or grow up and accept his fate. The choice is his”, the release stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria