By Emma Ujah – Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has approved the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller Generals and eleven (11) Assistant Comptroller Generals

It announced the promotion in a statement by the Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Mr Timi Bomodi, yesterday.

The organisation also promoted 2,707 other senior officers to various ranks with effect from 1st January 2020.

The new DCGs were: Abdullahi Babani, Mohammed Boyi, Elton Edorhe and Katherine Ekekezie.

The ACGs included: Hamza Gumi, Mohammed Abba-Kura, Saidu Galadima, Gimba Umar, Obi Ekwealor and Bede Anyanwu.

The rest were: Mohammed Uba Garba, Kayode Olusemire, Lena Oyama, Florence Inuk and Lami Wushishi.

The newly-promoted Comptrollers included the Customs National PRO Joseph Attah, Babajide Adeniyi, Anthony Udeze and Suleiman Chiroma.

Vanguard News Nigeria