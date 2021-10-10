



Customers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Bauchi State have called for an effective awareness campaign of the agency’s services in the state.

They made the call in Bauchi on Saturday at a customers forum organised to commemorate the “World Post Day” celebrated annually on Oct. 9.

One of the customers, Mr Sulaiman Hamisu, said there was need for NIPOST to embark on a vigorous awareness campaign of its services in the state.

“People are not aware of the services of NIPOST , they know the post office but are not aware of the services rendered and the effectiveness of the services.

“So NIPOST should intensify the campaign to create awareness and showcase its services to the citizens,” he said.

Hamisu, however, commended NIPOST for providing effective and cheap services to many agencies adding that the agency’s service delivery was excellent.

Another customer, Mrs Zainab Abdullahi, said many in the communities were not aware of NIPOST’s services; adding that most school children less than 18 years did not know much about the agency’s services.

“They have to step up awareness of their services and create jingles on radio and television for citizens to be educated on the type of services they render,” she said .

For her part, Mrs Jedidah Sambo, the Zonal Manager, NIPOST, Bauchi said that the agency had increased its domestic postage rate for effective service delivery in the country.

“We want to use the opportunity to inform our customers of the upward review of NIPOST domestic postage rate from N50 to N250.

“The review has been approved by the Federal Government for implementation,” Sambo said.

She also informed customers that NIPOST was a stakeholder in NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank to provide financial inclusion to Nigerians.

Sambo explained that the forum was to avail NIPOST the opportunity to appreciate a few faithful customers for their continued patronage.

Also Speaking, Mr Ahmad Hassan, Register, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, reminded citizens and corporate bodies of the importance of paying taxes.

Hassan in a paper presentation, entitled: ”Harnessing the Prospect of Stamp Duty” said taxes were crucial because government used money from taxes to finance social projects.

“Without taxes, government’s contributions to the health sector will be impossible.

“Taxes go to funding health services such as social healthcare, medical research, social security and so on.” he said.