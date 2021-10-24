CRUTECH/UNICROSS Alumni elects new executive

CROSS River University of Technology now christened Cross River University, UNICROSS at the weekend elected a new executive to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

Mr Paul Agwu emerged as the National President in an election that witnessed massive turnout from members of the association. This follows the voluntary decision by Bartholomew Edom who also aspired to lead the alumni to step down for Paul Agwu,

Others elected to various offices include Engineer Ben Ndifreke, National Deputy President, Mr Tony Silver Okon Secretary, Engineer. Abia Eyo, Assistant Secretary and Mr Gabriel Ucheche, National Vice President with Cassius Ogar serving as Public Relations Officer

In his Inaugural speech, the President, Mt Agwu told members that the new executive would work for everyone and called for the cooperation and support of all in order to unite the association and achieve set goals.

“All generations of graduates from the university will be represented in the management of the Association under the new leadership and give everyone a sense of belonging by bringing fresh values and ideas to bear in decision making.”

