By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) Sunday lamented the level of insecurity in the country calling on the federal government to heed the demands that bandits should be declared terrorists and allow security agencies to treat them as such.



Speaking in Benin City at an award ceremony for prominent persons in Edo state, chairman of CRPP, Dr Samson Isibor also called on Edo State government to establish a community board and price control to check increasing prices of commodities just as he called on the state government to improve infrastructure in the state.

READ ALSO:Reps quiz NHIS over unutilised 2020 budgetary allocation

He said: “Kidnapping is still on the rise in the state, our state should sign and implement the anti open grazing law as agreed by the Southern Governors Forum. The federal government should listen to the cry of the people of this country by declaring bandits, killer herdsmen, kidnappers in various forms as terrorists and deal with them as such without further delay.”



He also called on the state government to revisit the 14 members of the state house of assembly who are yet to be inaugurated as he said members of their constituencies were being denied dividends of democracy.



One of the recipients of the award, the member representing Etsako constituency in the House of Representatives, Johnson Oghuma called for the setting up of a committee on price control.



Represented by Mr James Okoro, Oghuma said the need to regulate the prices is to put an end to daily arbitrary increase in prices of commodities, especially food stuffs.



He said “It is no longer funny how Nigerians wake up every day to see changes in prices of commodities and this has left many frustrated and distraught.



“I feel there is a need for the government to come in now by setting up a system where these prices can be controlled because things cannot be allowed to continue this way.



“We can no longer continue with this arbitrary increase in prices of commodities, people are dying of hardship and this needs to be checked,” he stated.